Panic in Rajbari village after school teacher is gunned down by criminals

A group of criminals gunned down a school teacher in Rajbari’s Pangsa Upazila on Sunday, but law enforcers have not arrested anyone involved in the murder though 36 hours have passed since the incident.

No case has even been filed over the incident, but panic-stricken local residents and the colleagues of the slain school teacher are seeking justice.

“Criminals shot school teacher Mizanur Rahman to death at Hosendanga village in Kalimahar Union of the upazila around 9:30 pm on Sunday. The law enforcers believe a local dispute led to his murder,” said ASI Md Miru Mollah, duty officer of Pangsa Police Station.

Mizanur was a resident of Bosha Kushtia village in Kalimahar Union. He had been working as an assistant teacher at Pangsa Pilot Girls High School. He used to run a shop at Hosendanga market.