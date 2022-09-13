Perceptions, habits are main obstacles to implementing new education curriculum: Dipu Moni

People’s perceptions, mentality and habits are standing in the way of implementing a new education curriculum in Bangladesh, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

“We are used to following a certain teaching method. The parents are accustomed to the existing education system. They must shift their focus from how much their children score in the exams and what are their positions in the class to what they have learnt or whether the child is becoming a good human being,” she said at an event on Tuesday.

“We won’t be able to implement the new curriculum successfully if it doesn’t match the aspirations of the teachers, students and parents. We need to come out of the competitive mindset and we can all play a role in doing so,” she said.