    বাংলা

    Interactive: Bangladesh and its BRT project are no strangers to casualties in girder crashes

    The recurrence of such accidents brings back into focus the sense of safety among the agencies

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 August 2022, 08:13 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 08:13 PM

    The deaths of five people of a family in a car crushed under an 80-tonne girder in Dhaka’s Uttara are not the first casualties in similar accidents in Bangladesh.

    The recurrence of such accidents has called into question the sense of public safety among the agencies implementing the projects, especially Bus Rapid Transit.

    In the latest accident on Monday, the deaths occurred after a girder under the BRT project came crashing down on the car. Project officials, however, have denied negligence.

    Lack of accountability and responsibility is the main reason behind such accidents, according to Professor Md Hadiuzzaman, director of the Accident Research Institute at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

    "This accident is nothing new. Accidents have been occurring here [BRT] on a regular basis since 2019. Even then, the international-standard contractor didn’t have to take any responsibility. They weren’t held accountable."

    “Any project involves a certain amount of investment in everything from traffic management to risk-avoidance, but there are doubts about whether the minimum standard is followed in the BRT project.”

    When it comes to controlling heavy construction materials, there must be some safety cordon system, said Hadiuzzaman.

    “A girder falling from a crane is an accident. But creating a safety cordon is an important factor in preparing for these accidents to prevent the loss of life. There was considerable negligence of surveillance here, due to which the accident occurred.”

    The list of accidents involving girders in Bangladesh is a long one, which backs his arguments.

    Here is a timeline of the accidents that have occurred since the fatal fall of a girder in Chattogram in 2012:

    [Interactive timeline prepared by Adil Mahmood]

    RELATED STORIES
    Five injured as rods fall from floors of Gulistan mall site
    5 injured as rods fall from Gulistan mall
    The incident occurs as the nation is in shock over deadly Chawkbazar fire and Uttara girder fall
    ‘Blatant disregard’: Uttara collapse site did not have safety net, crane operator was not licenced
    Unlicenced, unconcerned operators behind Uttara deaths
    At least five of a family were crushed to death as BRT project girder falls on passing car
    Five of a family crushed to death as BRT project girder falls on passing car in Uttara
    5 of a family die as girder falls on car in Uttara
    The prime minister sends condolences as a newly married couple of the family are hospitalised after the accident
    Workers die in their sleep after Chawkbazar building catches fire
    Workers die in sleep
    They meet their fate after Chawkbazar building catches fire

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher