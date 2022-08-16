Interactive: Bangladesh and its BRT project are no strangers to casualties in girder crashes

Lack of accountability and responsibility is the main reason behind such accidents, according to Professor Md Hadiuzzaman, director of the Accident Research Institute at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

"This accident is nothing new. Accidents have been occurring here [BRT] on a regular basis since 2019. Even then, the international-standard contractor didn’t have to take any responsibility. They weren’t held accountable."

“Any project involves a certain amount of investment in everything from traffic management to risk-avoidance, but there are doubts about whether the minimum standard is followed in the BRT project.”

When it comes to controlling heavy construction materials, there must be some safety cordon system, said Hadiuzzaman.

“A girder falling from a crane is an accident. But creating a safety cordon is an important factor in preparing for these accidents to prevent the loss of life. There was considerable negligence of surveillance here, due to which the accident occurred.”

The list of accidents involving girders in Bangladesh is a long one, which backs his arguments.

Here is a timeline of the accidents that have occurred since the fatal fall of a girder in Chattogram in 2012: