SSC tests depend on the impact of Cyclone Mocha

As Cyclone Mocha nears, students sitting for their Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations in coastal districts are waiting to hear if their tests will be delayed.

“We’re yet to receive any direction from the Inter-Education Board. We’re waiting for the centre’s decision,” said Cox’s Bazar District Education Officer Md Nasir Uddin.

He said the district administration was aware of the issue and already had a meeting with the education authorities. “We were told to be on the alert. If it is confirmed that the cyclone will definitely hit the coast and the exam can’t be held, we’ll ask the exam centres to evacuate students. Right now we’re staying alert so no communication gap takes place,” he said.

The physics test for science stream students, the history of Bangladesh and world civilisation test for humanities stream students, and the finance and banking test for commerce stream students are supposed to be held on Sunday.

“We’ll check how serious the situation is and make a decision accordingly,” said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

“Usually, we prepare beforehand to address such situations; whether to continue the exam or halt it,” he said.