OMS line tests physical limits of elderly in Dhaka

Sufia Banu, who is over 60 years old, was standing at a distance holding a bag as thronging people fought their way to a TCB truck at Shewrapara in Mirpur.
Having arrived for some rice and flour, the widowed woman could only hope for what was left over after the crowd had thinned.
“Who’s going to get it for me without a husband. I’m a heart patient with an aching waist. I can’t be part of the pushing and shoving, so I sit around for the crowd to thin.”
Sufia said she has two daughters and a school-going son, who is the youngest. She is not fit enough to stand in a line for a long time.
Sahadul Haque was sitting right beside her. He has been living in Dhaka for 45 years and ferries boiled rice for sale.
“I come here twice a week to get rice. I’m asthmatic and feel dizzy in crowded situations. So I’m sitting here.”
People seeking out such Open Market Sales said the soaring commodity prices caused the queues in these programmes to get longer all the time. Even the middle-income families were queuing in lines to buy the products at lower prices.
Retired teacher Fahim Khan was also standing in the Shewrapara queue. Once a teacher at Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre, Fahim had been there since 9am and was yet to get his call at 11am.
“My family consists of 15 people. It is not possible for me to regularly buy stuff from the market to run my family considering the way prices of things are going up.”
“It’s not that what I get here by queuing up suffices, but the expenditure is less. The problem is many people like me need this. It’ll be good for them if they can at least get the products.”
Ismail Hossain, a rationing officer assigned to the truck, said: “Today we have 400 beneficiaries with 2 tonnes of rice and one tonne of flour in allocation. Rice costs Tk 30 a kg, flour Tk 24 per kg and Tk 55 every two kg. One person can buy a maximum of 5 kg of rice and 4 kg of flour.”
The sales hours are scheduled for 9am to 5pm, but everything is usually sold out by 3pm. Everybody might get rice, but flour allocation is lower so it might not suffice for all, he said.
The elderly people struggle the most in these lines. These daily wage earners said they were suffering from different physical troubles.
Anguri Begum said: “Those who are strong don’t follow the rules and jump the line to get ahead. I arrived at 7am. I struggle with high pressure. I’m yet to receive my products. Others push me out of the line.”
Also standing in the queue, Tabarun Nisa said: “I can’t stand anywhere. My waist hurts and what would happen if I get bed-ridden due to the pain - I’m afraid of that.”
Others said the dissipating cold making way for intense sunshine made things even harder.
Mili Akter from Sirajganj lives with her husband in Mirpur. She stood in line from 8am and finally made it through at 11am. But after so many hours of standing in line, she became dizzy and another woman helped her up and gave her some water.
After somewhat collecting herself, Mili said: “I gave up my dignity for food. I returned empty-handed yesterday. I was suffocated by the way people were pushing and shoving in this line.”
Ismail said the woman’s queue was mostly troublesome. “Many of them think they won’t get their products and will have to stay in front no matter what. That triggers a lot of shoving around. They can take their products and get home much earlier if they would just stand in a disciplined manner.”
The beneficiaries also mentioned that it would be better for them if the trucks arrived a bit earlier in the morning.
Shahana Akter said: “They give what they are supposed to, that’s fine but it would be better if they could start a bit earlier. The overwhelming crowd could be avoided then.”
“Those who really need it would come early and stand in line. And we have to go to work after 9 am. Standing here makes us miss that.”
On Monday, 70 trucks and 146 OMS-authorised shops sold rice and flour in the Secretaria zone and four other locations. The shops sold 409 tonnes of rice and 292 tonnes of flour while the trucks sold 140 tonnes of rice and 70 tonnes of flour.
Suraiya Khatun, the chief controller of Dhaka rationing, said the higher demand was causing the overwhelming crowds.
On whether the sales can be started earlier, she said: “There is a problem. We can deliver it earlier to the shops. But the trucks only go to the locations on the days they are supposed to sell. So we can’t really start earlier.”