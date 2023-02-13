OMS line tests physical limits of elderly in Dhaka

Sufia Banu, who is over 60 years old, was standing at a distance holding a bag as thronging people fought their way to a TCB truck at Shewrapara in Mirpur.

Having arrived for some rice and flour, the widowed woman could only hope for what was left over after the crowd had thinned.

“Who’s going to get it for me without a husband. I’m a heart patient with an aching waist. I can’t be part of the pushing and shoving, so I sit around for the crowd to thin.”

Sufia said she has two daughters and a school-going son, who is the youngest. She is not fit enough to stand in a line for a long time.

Sahadul Haque was sitting right beside her. He has been living in Dhaka for 45 years and ferries boiled rice for sale.

“I come here twice a week to get rice. I’m asthmatic and feel dizzy in crowded situations. So I’m sitting here.”

People seeking out such Open Market Sales said the soaring commodity prices caused the queues in these programmes to get longer all the time. Even the middle-income families were queuing in lines to buy the products at lower prices.