Four of a family electrocuted in Mymensingh

Shahab Uddin Bhuiyan, chairman of the local union council, said the autorickshaw got electrified accidentally when Jamal was taking it out in the afternoon.

When Jamal cried for help, his two daughters rushed in and tried to pull him out.

His mother then tried to help them, but all of them were electrocuted.

The air of the neighbourhood was heavy with the tragic deaths of the four, said Shahab Uddin.

Police officer Mazid said they recovered the bodies and were taking steps over the tragic incident.