Four of a family electrocuted in Mymensingh

Four members of a family have been electrocuted at Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh.
The tragedy struck the family at Birghoshpala village under Chandipasha Union Council around 3pm on Saturday, said Abdul Mazid, chief of Nandail Police Station.
The victims are autorickshaw driver Jamal Uddin, 32, his mother Anwara Begum, 65, and daughters Anika Akter, 4, and Mosammat Faiza, 6.
Shahab Uddin Bhuiyan, chairman of the local union council, said the autorickshaw got electrified accidentally when Jamal was taking it out in the afternoon.
When Jamal cried for help, his two daughters rushed in and tried to pull him out.
His mother then tried to help them, but all of them were electrocuted.
The air of the neighbourhood was heavy with the tragic deaths of the four, said Shahab Uddin.
Police officer Mazid said they recovered the bodies and were taking steps over the tragic incident.