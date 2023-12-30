    বাংলা

    Four of a family electrocuted in Mymensingh

    The victims are an autorickshaw driver, his mother and two daughters

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM

    Four members of a family have been electrocuted at Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh.

    The tragedy struck the family at Birghoshpala village under Chandipasha Union Council around 3pm on Saturday, said Abdul Mazid, chief of Nandail Police Station.

    The victims are autorickshaw driver Jamal Uddin, 32, his mother Anwara Begum, 65, and daughters Anika Akter, 4, and Mosammat Faiza, 6.

    Shahab Uddin Bhuiyan, chairman of the local union council, said the autorickshaw got electrified accidentally when Jamal was taking it out in the afternoon. 

    When Jamal cried for help, his two daughters rushed in and tried to pull him out. 

    His mother then tried to help them, but all of them were electrocuted. 

    The air of the neighbourhood was heavy with the tragic deaths of the four, said Shahab Uddin. 

    Police officer Mazid said they recovered the bodies and were taking steps over the tragic incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nurjahan Group MD Zahir Ratan arrested over Tk 65bn loan default
    Nurjahan Group MD Zahir Ratan arrested over Tk 65bn loan default
    He is accused in dozens of cases over the defaulted loans
    AL’s Shanto faces a close contest with rebel candidate Shamim in Mymensingh-4
    AL’s Shanto faces a close contest in Mymensingh
    His main rival is businessman-cum-politician Aminul Haque Shamim, an Awami League leader as an independent
    4 dead as train rams truck in Mymensingh, rail service suspended
    4 die as train rams truck in Mymensingh
    Rail service on the Mymensingh-Jaria and Mymensingh-Netrokona routes has been suspended
    Aamer Jamal rattled Australia's accomplished batting lineup to secure a six-wicket haul in the series opener in Perth. Photo: X
    Pakistan's Jamal picks up 6 wickets on debut
    On day two, Jamal's pace seemingly rose with his newfound confidence as his delivery speeds approached 140 kph

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India