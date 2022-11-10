Bangladesh suspends overseas travel of government officials as reserves dwindle

The government has suspended all sorts of foreign travel of its officials until further notice as part of measures to save dollars.
The government had earlier issued similar orders amid a global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. In May, the finance ministry had ordered a halt on all sorts of overseas travel under operation and development budgets.
The order had covered all types of exposure visits, study tours, and travel for workshops or seminars.
Days later, the government widened the scope of the restriction, saying it will apply to statutory, state-owned, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations, and state-run companies and financial institutions using their own funds for foreign travels as well.
As the foreign currency reserves continued to shrink despite efforts to boost exports and inward remittances, the government in the latest order on Wednesday said all sorts of foreign travel of its officials will be suspended.
It exempted overseas travel for study to earn master’s or PhD degrees with scholarship.
Officials can also travel abroad to take part in training or seminars if the organisers pay the expenses.