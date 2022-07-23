Noakhali man sued for sexually assaulting woman while pretending to be a doctor

A man has been sued in a case for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient under the guise of being a physician at the Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex in Noakhali.
The hospital authority has formed a four-strong committee to look into the incident.
Tahmina Akter, an emergency department physician at the health complex, started the case against the man on Friday.
The suspect, 35-year-old Manjurul Haider Jony, runs a drug store next to the health complex.
Efforts are underway to arrest him, Chatkhil Police Station chief Gias Uddin said.
The brother-in-law of the 24-year-old victim said she was admitted to a cabin at the health complex with respiratory distress on Tuesday. The man locked the door after entering the cabin under the guise of being a physician to perform medical tests and sexually abused her. He fled the scene when the girl began to scream.
The victim was then moved to a hospital in Dhaka as her condition deteriorated after the incident.
The victim's family believes a member of the hospital staff aided the man in the crime. They also complained to the hospital authority after the incident.
The authorities assured the family they would take swift action on the incident.
The committee - led by the hospital's physician Tanjina Haque - has been told to submit a report on the matter within the next three days, Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said.