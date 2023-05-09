Dhaka court sentences Arav Khan to 10 years in jail in arms case

The date of the verdict was set for Tuesday after both the state and defence finished their arguments on May 7. The recording of testimonies in the case ended on Mar 28. The court recorded the testimonies of 10 witnesses.

Abdullah Abu, the chief counsel for the state, said the court set Apr 13 for hearing Arav’s defence statement but he did not get the opportunity as he was on the run.

On Jan 28, 2015, Arav went to his in-laws' house in Dhaka’s Moghbazar to extort money by threatening his father-in-law Sekendar Ali on Jan 28, 2015. The law enforcers arrested him with a loaded gun from outside the house, according to the case dossier.

Sujun Kumar Kundu, the then sub-inspector of the detective branch of police, filed an arms case against Arav on that day over the incident.

Detective Branch Sub Inspector Sheikh Hasan Muhammad Mustafa Sarwar pressed charges against Arav in the case on Mar 1 of that year. The court ordered the trial to begin on May 10.

Arav went into hiding after securing bail in the case on Mar 14, 2018. The court issued an arrest warrant against him on Oct 24 of that year.