Dhaka court sentences Arav Khan to 10 years in jail in arms case

A Dhaka court has sentenced Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan to 10 years in prison in a case that involves the illegal possession of firearms.
Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal Judge Murshid Ahmed delivered the verdict on Tuesday.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and will add three months to his prison sentence if he fails to pay.
The date of the verdict was set for Tuesday after both the state and defence finished their arguments on May 7. The recording of testimonies in the case ended on Mar 28. The court recorded the testimonies of 10 witnesses.
Abdullah Abu, the chief counsel for the state, said the court set Apr 13 for hearing Arav’s defence statement but he did not get the opportunity as he was on the run.
On Jan 28, 2015, Arav went to his in-laws' house in Dhaka’s Moghbazar to extort money by threatening his father-in-law Sekendar Ali on Jan 28, 2015. The law enforcers arrested him with a loaded gun from outside the house, according to the case dossier.
Sujun Kumar Kundu, the then sub-inspector of the detective branch of police, filed an arms case against Arav on that day over the incident.
Detective Branch Sub Inspector Sheikh Hasan Muhammad Mustafa Sarwar pressed charges against Arav in the case on Mar 1 of that year. The court ordered the trial to begin on May 10.
Arav went into hiding after securing bail in the case on Mar 14, 2018. The court issued an arrest warrant against him on Oct 24 of that year.
Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in Dubai. Several Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom, flew to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.
The event caused a stir back home as just prior to the event, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan.
He took on the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.
Arav and Rabiul are not his only aliases either, and he has gone by various other names at different points. His father came from humble means and worked at a hotel in Dhaka.
Arav has gone on to make a fortune, but the source of his wealth is dubious.
Police at his home village in Gopalganj have as many as nine arrest warrants for Arav, and the number of cases against him is even higher.
On Mar 21, Mohammed Abu Zafar, the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi, told bdnews24.com that police in Dubai were keeping an eye on Arav.
Interpol later issued a red notice for Arav following Bangladesh's request.