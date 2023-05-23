    বাংলা

    PM Hasina joins opening of Qatar Economic Forum in Doha

    The prime minister will meet her Qatari counterpart and Rwanda President Paul Kagame among others during the three-day trip

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 May 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 08:36 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the opening session of the third Qatar Economic Forum as part of her three-day trip to Doha.

    The forum is being held at Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail City from May 23-25, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    The prime minister flew to Doha on Monday to attend the forum at the invitation of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

    The forum's main objective is to find a solution by increasing cooperation among the international community to deal with global challenges and crises and the adverse economic consequences arising from them, the BSS said.

    Later, on Tuesday, Hasina will address the students of Qatar University in Doha and will meet separately with Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Falih.

    The premier will also attend the Qatar Economic Forum Gala Dinner.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina to visit Doha to join Qatar Economic Forum
    Hasina to visit Qatar
    She will travel to the Gulf nation next week
    Hasina flies to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
    PM off to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
    The prime minister will also meet with Qatari state minister for energy and Saudi Arabian investment minister during her trip
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
    Hasina calls on President Shahabuddin
    The prime minister informed the president about her recent tri-nation visit
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an interview with the BBC.
    Hasina says US may not want her to continue
    Hasina speaks on US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion in an interview with BBC

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk