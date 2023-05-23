PM Hasina joins opening of Qatar Economic Forum in Doha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the opening session of the third Qatar Economic Forum as part of her three-day trip to Doha.

The forum is being held at Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail City from May 23-25, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The prime minister flew to Doha on Monday to attend the forum at the invitation of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.