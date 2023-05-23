PM Hasina joins opening of Qatar Economic Forum in Doha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the opening session of the third Qatar Economic Forum as part of her three-day trip to Doha.
The forum is being held at Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail City from May 23-25, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The prime minister flew to Doha on Monday to attend the forum at the invitation of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The forum's main objective is to find a solution by increasing cooperation among the international community to deal with global challenges and crises and the adverse economic consequences arising from them, the BSS said.
Later, on Tuesday, Hasina will address the students of Qatar University in Doha and will meet separately with Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Falih.
The premier will also attend the Qatar Economic Forum Gala Dinner.