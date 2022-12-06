EC sets Jan 4 for Gaibandha-5 bypoll

The Election Commission has set Jan 4 for the second attempt at the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary bypoll, which was suspended hours after voting started over numerous irregularities.

The voting will be held without a break through electric voting machines from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Like the previous bypoll, CCTV cameras will be installed at all voting centres and the election will be monitored by EC officials from Dhaka, the commission’s Secretary Jahangir Alam said after a meeting on the matter on Tuesday.

The commission has changed the by-election’s returning officer following the recommendation from the probe committee. Faridul Islam from the EC’s Dhaka region has been appointed as the bypoll’s new returning officer, Alam added.