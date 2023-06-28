Chhatra League leader among two people arrested for mugging cow traders

Police have arrested two people, including a Chhatra League leader, for mugging cattle traders in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The arrestees have been identified as Arif, 24, and his accomplice Mohammad Mamun, 23.

A machete used in the mugging was also recovered from the two detainees, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

Arif is the Bangladesh Chhatra League organising secretary for Ward-33 in the Mohammadpur area.