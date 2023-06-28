    বাংলা

    Chhatra League leader among two people arrested for mugging cow traders

    Arif, 24, is the BCL organising secretary of Mohammadpur's Ward-33

    Published : 28 June 2023, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 09:13 AM

    Police have arrested two people, including a Chhatra League leader, for mugging cattle traders in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    The arrestees have been identified as Arif, 24, and his accomplice Mohammad Mamun, 23.

    A machete used in the mugging was also recovered from the two detainees, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

    Arif is the Bangladesh Chhatra League organising secretary for Ward-33 in the Mohammadpur area.

    The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, police said.

    Several cow traders had brought cattle they planned to sell to a plot of land in Dhaka Udyan’s Road No. 2, OC Azad said.

    Four people came to the plot late that night and attempted to extort money from the traders after threatening them with a machete.

    Hearing the cries of the victims, a local police patrol rushed to the scene. They were able to apprehend two of the muggers, but two others fled.

    The two were beaten by the crowd, the police official said.

    During the interrogation, Arif claimed he was the Ward-33 organising secretary for the Chhatra League.

    Cattle trader Rezaul Islam filed a case over the incident at Mohammadpur Police Station.

