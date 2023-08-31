World Bank approves $200m in loans to help Bangladesh fight common diseases like dengue

The World Bank has approved $200 million to help Bangladesh improve primary healthcare services for treatment, prevention and referral for common illnesses including mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, and medical waste management in different parts of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram.

The Urban Health, Nutrition and Population Project aims to establish a network of primary health centres offering a broad range of health, nutrition and population services along with a direct referral system with secondary and tertiary-level facilities, according to a statement issued by the World Bank on Thursday.

About 2.5 million children in the two Dhaka city corporations, the Chattogram City Corporation, Savar and Narayanganj’s Tarabo municipalities will receive the services, the statement read.