Villagers in despair as Padma, Madhumati rivers erode Faridpur farmlands

Faidpur’s Padma and Madhumati rivers are swallowing farmlands and houses, leaving hundreds of villagers in panic.

The erosion of the river banks has been going on in Alfadanga Upazila over the last 15 days, putting the district’s largest housing project, named Swapnanagar at risk.

The homeless people in the region had received houses under the government’s Ashrayan project. But they are now afraid of losing their houses again to the mighty Madhumati River, according to villagers.

“River erosion is a long-standing problem in the area. We had discussed the matter with top government officials and received commitments from them. But no project was implemented in the area. The Swapnanagar project is at risk now as well,” Alfadanga Union Council Chairman AKM Jahid Hossain said.