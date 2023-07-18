    বাংলা

    Clashes erupt during BNP's protest march in Dhaka's Mirpur

    BNP activists were reportedly attacked as they led a procession past the Government Bangla College, leaving a few people injured

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 July 2023, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 07:16 AM

    Clashes have erupted during the BNP's protest march through Dhaka's Mirpur under its 'one-point' movement to topple the government.

    Chaos ensued when BNP loyalists were attacked as they led a procession past the Government Bangla College around 11 am on Tuesday.

    Stones were thrown at the marching activists from inside the college, injuring some of them and triggering the clashes.

    "We were chanting slogans when a group of the government's goons pelted brickbats at us. They fled when we chased after them,” said Abid Ali, a BNP activist.

    BNP leaders and activists subsequently vandalised the college gate and a motorcycle was also set ablaze.

    “The college was open and there was a bit of tension due to the incident. But after a while the situation returned to normal," said Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Mollah of the DMP's Mirpur Division.

