Bodies of twin newborns found in garbage pile at Dhaka University

Authorities believe the victim, who appeared to be in his mid-twenties, died two days ago
Police have recovered the bodies of two newborns from a garbage pile next to Dhaka University’s Amar Ekushey Hall.
The bodies were found in the pile in front of the Anwar Pasha building on Friday night, said Bachchu Mia, chief of the Dhaka Medical College police outpost.
The twin children were found wrapped in a lungi, he said. It is believed they were left there.
“The bodies of two dead newborns were recovered after a call came in to [the 999 emergency line. After legal processing, the bodies of the two newborns were brought to the morgue at the Emergency Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.”