    বাংলা

    Bodies of twin newborns found in garbage pile at Dhaka University

    The children were found wrapped in lungi. Police have recovered the bodies after a 999 call

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 12 August 2023, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 07:44 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of two newborns from a garbage pile next to Dhaka University’s Amar Ekushey Hall.

    The bodies were found in the pile in front of the Anwar Pasha building on Friday night, said Bachchu Mia, chief of the Dhaka Medical College police outpost.

    The twin children were found wrapped in a lungi, he said. It is believed they were left there.

    “The bodies of two dead newborns were recovered after a call came in to [the 999 emergency line. After legal processing, the bodies of the two newborns were brought to the morgue at the Emergency Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.”

