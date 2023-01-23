Bangladesh halts Tk 87 billion plan to buy voting machines due to fund crunch

The project is not being cancelled altogether, but for the time being, the election watchdog will go ahead with its plans to install EVMs at 70-80 constituencies with the resources that are currently available.

"It has been decided that the EVM project will not to proceed immediately after detailed evaluation and discussions, considering the financial capacity of the government in the current global context," Alam said.

In September 2022, the EC approved a Tk 87 billion project to purchase 200,000 EVMs at roughly Tk 300,000 each ahead of the 12th national elections slated to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Funds would also go into maintenance, developing manpower, and training.