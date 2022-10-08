City chiefs, housing bosses lock horns over Paris Road land in Mirpur

Dhaka North City Corporation and the National Housing Authority are at loggerheads over a vacant piece of land on Paris Road in the capital's Mirpur. City officials claim the site is a playground, while the housing authority says 32 plots were developed and allotted there in 1996.

The housing authority and a person who claimed to be an owner of one of the plots have filed complaints with Mirpur police over the matter. Seven other “owners” also sent a legal notice to Mayor Atiqul Islam and Ward No. 3 Councillor Zahirul Islam.

DNCC Assistant Urban Planner Farzana Bobby lodged a complaint at Pallabi Police Station requesting legal action against “those who want to use the site as a plot or are trying to take possession of it”.

Atiqul said the legal notice had not reached him. The 127.27 decimal piece of land was shown as an open space in the Detailed Area Plan or DAP, according to him.

According to NHA, these plots, each with an area of 2.89 decimals, were allotted to 32 people in 1996. The owners could not take control of the land for a long time because a slum was established there.

On Sept 18, the locals and slum dwellers thwarted the owners when they went there to take control of that land.