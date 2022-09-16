35 injured after head-on collision between buses in Habiganj

She will attend a royal reception for heads of state and government at Buckingham Palace on Sept 18
At least 35 people have been injured after two buses operated Green Line and Shyamoli Paribahan collided head-on in Habiganj’s Nabiganj.
The accident took place near a shrine on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, according to Sherpur Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahin Ahmed.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries, but the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained by the police.
They were admitted to different hospitals in the area, Shahin said, adding that traffic has returned to normal after the authorities removed the vehicles from the road.