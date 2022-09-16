35 injured after head-on collision between buses in Habiganj

At least 35 people have been injured after two buses operated Green Line and Shyamoli Paribahan collided head-on in Habiganj’s Nabiganj.

The accident took place near a shrine on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, according to Sherpur Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahin Ahmed.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries, but the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained by the police.