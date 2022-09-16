    বাংলা

    35 injured after head-on collision between buses in Habiganj

    The drivers of the Green Line and Shyamoli Paribahan buses are in critical condition, say police

    Habiganj Correspondent
    Published : 16 Sept 2022, 05:46 AM
    Updated : 16 Sept 2022, 05:46 AM

    At least 35 people have been injured after two buses operated Green Line and Shyamoli Paribahan collided head-on in Habiganj’s Nabiganj.

    The accident took place near a shrine on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, according to Sherpur Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahin Ahmed.

    The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries, but the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained by the police.

    They were admitted to different hospitals in the area, Shahin said, adding that traffic has returned to normal after the authorities removed the vehicles from the road.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina reaches London to join Queen Elizabeth’s funeral before UNGA in New York
    Hasina reaches London to join Queen’s funeral
    She will attend a royal reception for heads of state and government at Buckingham Palace on Sept 18
    AL, BNP activists clash as they hold rallies in Pallabi
    AL, BNP activists clash during Pallabi rallies
    Supporters from both sides were attending rallies in close proximity in the area
    CEC Awal tests positive for COVID-19
    CEC Awal catches COVID
    But he is not experiencing any complications and will undergo treatment at home for the time being, according to his aide
    Hasina departs Dhaka to attend queen's funeral in London, UNGA in New York
    Hasina leaves for London, New York
    After attending the queen's funeral on Sept 19, Hasina will fly to New York where she is due to address the UN General Assembly

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher