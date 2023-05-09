Traumatised Bangladeshis flee Sudan conflict. Now they stare into an uncertain future

Shakhi Akter left Bangladesh for Sudan eight years ago to be with her husband Mohammad Bahadur. Shakhi and their three daughters were among 136 Bangladeshis who returned home on Monday via Jeddah as an armed conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group continued to rage.

Bahadur, who built a business in Khartoum during his 15-year stay in the northeast African country, decided to stay back in Port Sudan, with the hope that he will be able to go back to the capital and save their belongings when the situation improves.

But talks in Saudi Arabia between the warring sides have made no significant progress.

"He hasn't come. He's still there. Everything is gone. I didn't want to leave him behind, and I begged him to come, but he didn't listen," a tearful Shakhi said about Bahadur.

“I pleaded with him that I will skip a meal a day if I have to, only to have him by our side. With him here, I know we will never go hungry."

More than 680 of the 1,500 Bangladeshis in Sudan left Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation under arrangements by the Bangladesh Embassy on May 2. They have been kept temporarily at a local madrasa as evacuation efforts are underway.