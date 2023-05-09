Traumatised Bangladeshis flee Sudan conflict. Now they stare into an uncertain future

Shakhi Akter left Bangladesh for Sudan eight years ago to be with her husband Mohammad Bahadur. Shakhi and their three daughters were among 136 Bangladeshis who returned home on Monday via Jeddah as an armed conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group continued to rage.
Bahadur, who built a business in Khartoum during his 15-year stay in the northeast African country, decided to stay back in Port Sudan, with the hope that he will be able to go back to the capital and save their belongings when the situation improves.
But talks in Saudi Arabia between the warring sides have made no significant progress.
"He hasn't come. He's still there. Everything is gone. I didn't want to leave him behind, and I begged him to come, but he didn't listen," a tearful Shakhi said about Bahadur.
“I pleaded with him that I will skip a meal a day if I have to, only to have him by our side. With him here, I know we will never go hungry."
More than 680 of the 1,500 Bangladeshis in Sudan left Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation under arrangements by the Bangladesh Embassy on May 2. They have been kept temporarily at a local madrasa as evacuation efforts are underway.
Initially, the Bangladeshi nationals were supposed to take a ship from Port Sudan to Jeddah. Later, three flights of the Royal Saudi Air Force took a total of 136 Bangladeshis to Jeddah with nationals from other countries.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that women, children, and the sick were prioritised among the evacuees who left Sudan in the first phase.
Battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April have killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands of others, disrupted aid supplies and sent 100,000 refugees fleeing abroad, turning parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.
As the conflict raged on, many countries, including Bangladesh, moved to bring back their citizens to safety from Sudan.
‘EVERYTHING IS RUINED’
The 136 Bangladeshis arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport via Jeddah in Saudi Arabia around 10:30am on Monday morning.
Some in the group lost everything they had saved in Sudan and even had basic necessities like clothes, rice, pulses, and potatoes stolen during the conflict.
Others didn't receive their salaries or bonuses and returned home with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.
The trauma of the recent events has left a lasting fear among them.
Nishikanto Biswash, one of the labourers who returned empty-handed from Sudan, was limping after getting off the flight due to injuries from beating in Khartoum.
He said the locals were fighting each other and looting everything they could
There was nothing to eat. He lost everything he had and even got injured in his leg while attempting to save his mobile phone.
In January, he invested Tk 350,000 for a trip to Sudan with the hope of a better future. He had been promised a salary of Tk 40,000 through a broker but ended up getting a job at a tiles factory with a salary of only Tk 25,000..
"I’m left with nothing. I received only eight days' worth of salary for the previous month and nothing else."
He said that there were about 500-600 bullets falling every day in the factory where he worked.
“During the war, there was a severe shortage of food and water. After coming to Saudi Arabia, I was finally able to eat some rice. However, I’m still uncertain about what my future holds,” Nishikanto said.
Mandari Sabuj from Lakshmipur had also gone to Sudan with dreams, but he returned with nightmares.
“I don’t know what to do now, as I don't even have the money to pay for transportation to get home,” Sabuj said.
He had not received their salary and bonus for the past two months.
"The company wanted us to stay because they believed that our presence would give them safety.”
The Expatriates’ Welfare Board handed over Tk 3,000 to each of the returnees, while the International Organization for Migration gave them Tk 2,000 each, along with food.
Upon greeting them at the airport, Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad said: “You will be able to return once things calm down in Sudan. If we find an alternative country for you to travel to, we’ll make arrangements accordingly.”
“The Expatriates’ Welfare Bank is there for your rehabilitation, and once we set a policy, you’ll be able to receive aid from there.”
TRAUMA
Sahara Begum returned with her 4-month-old child. “Bullets rained into the compound during the fighting. The sounds were horrible.”
Shakhi said she and Bahadur had to feed their children bread and bananas. “All the shops were closed. We couldn’t sleep at night. Whenever a bomb fell nearby, our house would light up.”
Abul Kashem, another returnee, said his belongings were looted in Sudan. “I couldn’t bring any money, even my mobile phone. I was locked inside a room with 60 others for three days without any food or water.
“What’ll happen to us now?”
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; Editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]