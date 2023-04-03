Man fined for harassing Australian travel vlogger in Dhaka

A Dhaka court has fined a man Tk 200 for harassing Australian travel vlogger Luke Damant at Karwan Bazar in the Bangladesh capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin on Monday also ordered the man, Abdul Kalu, to serve one day in jail if he failed to pay the fines.

Police produced Kalu before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court and he was later released after paying the fines.

Damant was recently vlogging in the Kawran Bazar area when Kalu approached him and greeted him in English.