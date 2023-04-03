Man fined for harassing Australian travel vlogger in Dhaka

A Dhaka court has fined a man Tk 200 for harassing Australian travel vlogger Luke Damant at Karwan Bazar in the Bangladesh capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin on Monday also ordered the man, Abdul Kalu, to serve one day in jail if he failed to pay the fines.
Police produced Kalu before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court and he was later released after paying the fines.
Damant was recently vlogging in the Kawran Bazar area when Kalu approached him and greeted him in English.
While eating egg cake on the roadside, Kalu struck up a conversation with Damant and started to interpret his words to the vendor.
Damant paid the vendor with a Tk 500 note and asked him to keep the change, but Kalu told the seller in Bangla that Damant asked him to give the change to Kalu. A video of the incident went viral.
Kalu continued to pester Damant, following him and making him uncomfortable, until the vlogger pretended to make a phone call and managed to get rid of him.
Damant posted a video of the incident and warned others to be wary of Kalu's behaviour.
After the news of his arrest and fines reached Damant, the vlogger thanked Bangladesh Tourist Police for taking action to ensure the safety of all visitors.
In a Facebook post, he also requested everyone not to hurt Kalu, or say anything mean. “Everyone makes mistakes in life and must face the consequences, but please be kind and caring to him moving forward.”