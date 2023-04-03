    বাংলা

    Man fined for harassing Australian travel vlogger in Dhaka

    A video of the incident went viral on social media

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 April 2023, 05:00 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 05:00 PM

    A Dhaka court has fined a man Tk 200 for harassing Australian travel vlogger Luke Damant at Karwan Bazar in the Bangladesh capital. 

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin on Monday also ordered the man, Abdul Kalu, to serve one day in jail if he failed to pay the fines. 

    Police produced Kalu before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court and he was later released after paying the fines. 

    Damant was recently vlogging in the Kawran Bazar area when Kalu approached him and greeted him in English. 

    While eating egg cake on the roadside, Kalu struck up a conversation with Damant and started to interpret his words to the vendor. 

    Damant paid the vendor with a Tk 500 note and asked him to keep the change, but Kalu told the seller in Bangla that Damant asked him to give the change to Kalu. A video of the incident went viral. 

    Kalu continued to pester Damant, following him and making him uncomfortable, until the vlogger pretended to make a phone call and managed to get rid of him. 

    Damant posted a video of the incident and warned others to be wary of Kalu's behaviour. 

    After the news of his arrest and fines reached Damant, the vlogger thanked Bangladesh Tourist Police for taking action to ensure the safety of all visitors. 

    In a Facebook post, he also requested everyone not to hurt Kalu, or say anything mean. “Everyone makes mistakes in life and must face the consequences, but please be kind and caring to him moving forward.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams taken to court
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams taken to court
    The editor of the newspaper, Matiur Rahman, has been named in a second case
    Police quiz owners for details of Siddique Bazar building after devastating blast
    Police quiz Siddique Bazar building owners
    Police will take legal action if investigations find owners at fault for the deaths and the damage caused by the explosion
    Prothom Alo journalist accused in digital security case over Independence Day report
    Prothom Alo reporter accused in digital security case
    A local leader of Jubo League in Dhaka files a case against Samsuzzaman Shams
    Ships carry Narayanganj bricks to Dhaka
    Ships carry Narayanganj bricks to Dhaka
    Bulkhead ships regularly carry bricks from Narayanganj to Matbar Bazar Ghat in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. The bricks are then taken to various parts of the country by road. A worker gets up to Tk 1,000 fo ...

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain