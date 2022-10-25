    বাংলা

    8 sailors missing as a ship sinks off Chattogram during cyclone

    Divers from the fire service are conducting a search and rescue operation off Mirsharai

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM

    Eight people have gone missing after a sand-laden cargo ship sank in the Bay of Bengal off Chattogram's Mirsarai Upazila during a cyclonic storm.

    The incident took place near the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar west of Abu Torab Bazar late on Monday, just as Cyclone Sitrang lashed the coast with deadly winds and heavy rains, according to the fire service.

    “The barge capsized during the storm. Eight people on board went missing," said Imam Hossain Patwari, a senior officer of Mirsharai Fire Station.

    A team of divers went to the scene of the disaster on Tuesday to conduct a search and rescue operation, according to Abdul Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone. But the authorities could not immediately identify the missing sailors.

    The cyclone cut its path through the coast between Chattogram and Barishal on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 15 people died as the storm uprooted trees and knocked out the power supply to the coastal zone.

    Ahed of the storm, the Met Office raised the danger signal for seaports and advised all types of boats to remain close to the coast. All ships docked at the Chattogram port's jetty were also moved to outer anchorage.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reopens three airports after 21 hours as Cyclone Sitrang wanes
    Bangladesh reopens three airports after 21 hours
    Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Barishal airports were shut down at 3 pm on Monday
    Police advise against travel on Dhaka-Mymensingh road in waterlogging
    Citizens urged to avoid Dhaka-Mymensingh road
    Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Sitrang flooded parts of the highway's Gazipur section
    Sitrang aftermath: 8m customers in Bangladesh are still without power as death toll climbs
    8m customers in Bangladesh are still without power
    The cyclone left at least 15 people dead and caused extensive damage to power lines in the coastal zone
    Bangladesh resumes river transport after 22-hour stoppage as Cyclone Sitrang weakens
    River transport services resume after 22-hour stoppage
    Launch services were halted on Monday as warning signal No. 3 was hoisted for river ports in coastal districts

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher