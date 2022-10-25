8 sailors missing as a ship sinks off Chattogram during cyclone

Eight people have gone missing after a sand-laden cargo ship sank in the Bay of Bengal off Chattogram's Mirsarai Upazila during a cyclonic storm.
The incident took place near the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar west of Abu Torab Bazar late on Monday, just as Cyclone Sitrang lashed the coast with deadly winds and heavy rains, according to the fire service.
“The barge capsized during the storm. Eight people on board went missing," said Imam Hossain Patwari, a senior officer of Mirsharai Fire Station.
A team of divers went to the scene of the disaster on Tuesday to conduct a search and rescue operation, according to Abdul Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone. But the authorities could not immediately identify the missing sailors.
The cyclone cut its path through the coast between Chattogram and Barishal on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 15 people died as the storm uprooted trees and knocked out the power supply to the coastal zone.
Ahed of the storm, the Met Office raised the danger signal for seaports and advised all types of boats to remain close to the coast. All ships docked at the Chattogram port's jetty were also moved to outer anchorage.