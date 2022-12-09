Commuter trouble as hardly any buses operate on Dhaka streets despite owners' words on normal service

The number of intra-city public transports on Dhaka streets has fallen drastically even though the transport owners came out to confirm that their services will remain normal following the clash at Naya Paltan between police and BNP activists on Wednesday which left one man dead.

As a result, commuters, especially officegoers, suffered immensely and were forced to pay a hefty fare for alternative means of transportation.

Bus stands in Banani, Kakoli, Chairmanbari, and Mohakhali were found deserted with only a handful of shuttles coming to serve the passengers.

The members of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association on Thursday announced to keep bus services normal in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh on Saturday amid fears of violence over the BNP’s rally planned for that day following an emergency meeting.

However, some transport workers bdnews24.com has spoken to have a different narrative.

“Not many passengers today. [I] haven’t seen many longer-route coaches either. The numbers are fewer because of the BNP’s planned rally on Saturday,” said Moinul Haque, the assistant of a driver of Balaka Paribahan which operates on the Gazipur-Sayedabad route.