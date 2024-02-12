Take action against malicious intent to ensure public security: Hasina tells Ansar, VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel to stand against any malicious intent while ensuring public security.
“Our Ansar and VDP members work at the village level. We’ve taken huge initiatives for the development of our villages, which includes projects like Amar Gram Amar Shohor, Amar Bari Amar Khamar. They work for all these projects,” Hasina said at the 44th conference of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party at Gazipur’s Safipur on Monday.
She highlighted the ‘tireless work’ of the Ansar and VDP during different disasters like cyclones.
The government is also working to ensure the development of the Bangladesh Ansar, she added.
“We all must work diligently and with honesty to continue the country’s journey towards development. As the biggest domestic security force, you should perform your duties properly. You have to confront any malicious intent with courage and honesty to ensure public security,” the prime minister said.
“It is our holy duty to ensure a stable and secure environment for the public and their investment. A stable political and economic environment and democratic governance are key factors in the overall development of a country. I call for everyone to maintain that environment,” Hasina said.
The government will continue its fight against corruption and protect the country from violence, militancy, and drugs, the prime minister said.
She hoped that Bangladesh Ansar would develop into a smart force and work in line with Bangladesh when it becomes a smart country by 2041.
Her government wants each village to be secured, Hasina said. “Our villages will be smart villages with no poverty, and no homeless or landless people.”