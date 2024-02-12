Take action against malicious intent to ensure public security: Hasina tells Ansar, VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel to stand against any malicious intent while ensuring public security.

“Our Ansar and VDP members work at the village level. We’ve taken huge initiatives for the development of our villages, which includes projects like Amar Gram Amar Shohor, Amar Bari Amar Khamar. They work for all these projects,” Hasina said at the 44th conference of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party at Gazipur’s Safipur on Monday.

She highlighted the ‘tireless work’ of the Ansar and VDP during different disasters like cyclones.

The government is also working to ensure the development of the Bangladesh Ansar, she added.

“We all must work diligently and with honesty to continue the country’s journey towards development. As the biggest domestic security force, you should perform your duties properly. You have to confront any malicious intent with courage and honesty to ensure public security,” the prime minister said.