High Court scraps profit-sharing order for ex-Grameen Kalyan employees

The High Court has scrapped a labour appellate tribunal's order to share profits of Grameen Kalyan, an organisation led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, with 106 of its former employees.

The bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Khondakar Diliruzzaman passed the order after hearing a petition on Thursday.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, accompanied by Gholam Rabbani Sharif, stood for the former employees of Grameen Kalyan, and lawyers AF Hasan Arif, Abdullah Al Mamun, and Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed represented the organisation.

The court declared the tribunal's verdict illegal, according to Mamun.

The labour appellate tribunal has no jurisdiction to rule on whether Grameen Kalyan workers will get a share of the profit under the labour law, he said.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, he said Grameen Kalyan is not obligated to distribute profits among its former 106 employees.