Birth registration website blamed for data leak, registrar general denies

The birth and death registration website is being investigated for the leakage of millions of citizens' personal information, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said.
The Office of the Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration, however, denies allegations that its website is the one that leaked the data.
Palak had earlier conceded that technical shortcomings in a web application registered under the gov.bd domain led to the leak of the personal data of millions of Bangladeshis online. He had not revealed the application's name for security reasons.
Palak had also blamed the system administrators responsible for securing the database as per the data protection guidelines for the leak after US-based TechCrunch broke the news.
He took to Facebook on Tuesday and said two committees were investigating the security of citizens’ information and the revelation of data from the birth and death registration website.
However, Rashedul Hasan, registrar general of birth and death registration, told bdnews24.com that no information had been leaked from their system.
According to him, the birth and death registration website was secure.
Earlier, the land ministry had also denied responsibility for the leak. The Election Commission also said the National Identity Card database was secure.
Saiful Alam Khan, project director of Bangladeshi Government Computer Incident Response Team, or BGD e-GOV CIRT, said on Tuesday they were doing a Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing on the site in question to see if it is safe.
On Monday, he said the website's weakness was identified during routine monitoring in June and the authorities were informed about the matter. “But they didn’t fix it.”