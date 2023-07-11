Birth registration website blamed for data leak, registrar general denies

The birth and death registration website is being investigated for the leakage of millions of citizens' personal information, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said.

The Office of the Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration, however, denies allegations that its website is the one that leaked the data.

Palak had earlier conceded that technical shortcomings in a web application registered under the gov.bd domain led to the leak of the personal data of millions of Bangladeshis online. He had not revealed the application's name for security reasons.