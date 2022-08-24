Morning rush with few buses as new energy-saving work schedule kicks in

“The new office hours will not affect the services provided by government offices. I've already been informed that all officers have arrived on time. We can provide normal services under the new schedule,” he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war has continued to roil the international oil market, and its ripple effects are being felt in the domestic food and energy sectors.

Against the backdrop of spiralling energy costs, the government has adopted numerous austerity measures, including rolling blackouts, to avert a full-blown economic crisis.

“We’ll be able to save ourselves the troubles faced by other countries if we take preventive measures now," said Tajul. "It's not wise to waste anything and it’ll have an adverse impact on the national economy. We must stop wasting resources.”

Bangladesh must take every opportunity to save power and energy, the minister said, adding that in many countries in Europe and around the world, shopping malls now close at 6 pm.

But the government is yet to decide on how long the new work timetable will stay in effect, Tajul said.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN SHORT SUPPLY

Md Jashimuddin, 60, came to the Kajla Bus Stop in Jatrabari around 7 am as he had an appointment with an eye doctor in Shyamoli. But he could not find a bus until 8:15 am as they were all overcrowded.

"I came early in the morning thinking I would get to my appointment on time and without any hassle. But, I found that there were hardly a few buses and those were packed to the brim. Usually, you don't see so many people here this early in the morning," he said.

Buses from Matuail, Shanir Akhra, Kajla and Jatrabari travel to Gulistan, Motijheel, and also to Gabtoli via Dhaka Medical College and New Market.

Government officials, students of different universities and colleges and staff in commercial organisations travel on these routes.

The peak hours on these routes are from 8:30 am to 11 am.

But on the first day of the new office schedule, most of the commuters gathered at the bus stop before 7 am.

However, the number of public transports available for office-goers in the morning was almost half of what it usually is, said Rukhsana Zaman, 35, a banker seeking a ride to Motijheel.