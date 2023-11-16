    বাংলা

    Three sentenced to death, two get life in prison for smuggling gold in Jashore

    Two others sentenced to life in prison are Indian citizens

    Jashore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2023, 10:57 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2023, 10:57 AM

    A court has sentenced three people to death, two to life in prison, and four to 20 years in prison for smuggling 624 bars of gold across the Jashore border in Sharsha. Two of those sentenced to life in prison are Indian citizens.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam delivered the verdict in the case on Thursday.

    The three death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Jahidul Islam, and Mojibur Rahman.

    Masud Rana and Shafiqul Mandul, both residents of India’s West Bengal, were sentenced to life in prison.

    Shafi, Imran Hossain, Rubel Sheikh, and Kabir Hossain were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

    At 10 pm on the night of Oct 9, 2018, a BGB patrol from the Shikarpur Camp in Sharsha chased down and detained a smuggler and recovered two sacks near the Narikelbaria Border Pillar, according to the court’s Public Prosecutor Asaduzzaman, citing the case documents.

    The detainee was identified as Mohiuddin. He was carrying 224 gold bars. Another 400 bars were recovered from the sacks abandoned by the smugglers as they fled. The total weight of the seized gold was 72.4 kg.

    Mukul Hossain, habildar at the Shikarpur BGB camp, filed a case over the incident. First Sharsha police and then CID investigated the case and CID Dhaka Inspector Korban Ali filed the chargesheet in the case.

    RELATED STORIES
    22 BNP activities sentenced to 3 years in prison in decade-old cases over violence
    22 BNP activists jailed in decade-old violence cases
    They were also fined Tk 5,000 each and if they fail to pay, another three months will be added to their sentences
    Two get death for murdering housewife in Manikganj
    2 to die for murder of Manikganj housewife
    Two others, including the victim's daughter, are jailed for life over the 2020 murder
    Holey Artisan attack: HC reduces death sentences for 7 convicted militants to life imprisonment
    Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes death sentences for 7 militants
    The seven will still have to serve life sentences for their role in the massacre at the Dhaka restaurant
    4 get death, 5 life sentences for murdering trucker, assistant in Manikganj
    4 to die for murdering trucker, assistant in Manikganj
    All but one of the convicts are absconding

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response