Three sentenced to death, two get life in prison for smuggling gold in Jashore

A court has sentenced three people to death, two to life in prison, and four to 20 years in prison for smuggling 624 bars of gold across the Jashore border in Sharsha. Two of those sentenced to life in prison are Indian citizens.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam delivered the verdict in the case on Thursday.

The three death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Jahidul Islam, and Mojibur Rahman.