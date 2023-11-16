Three sentenced to death, two get life in prison for smuggling gold in Jashore

A court has sentenced three people to death, two to life in prison, and four to 20 years in prison for smuggling 624 bars of gold across the Jashore border in Sharsha. Two of those sentenced to life in prison are Indian citizens.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam delivered the verdict in the case on Thursday.
The three death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Jahidul Islam, and Mojibur Rahman.
Masud Rana and Shafiqul Mandul, both residents of India’s West Bengal, were sentenced to life in prison.
Shafi, Imran Hossain, Rubel Sheikh, and Kabir Hossain were sentenced to 20 years in prison.
At 10 pm on the night of Oct 9, 2018, a BGB patrol from the Shikarpur Camp in Sharsha chased down and detained a smuggler and recovered two sacks near the Narikelbaria Border Pillar, according to the court’s Public Prosecutor Asaduzzaman, citing the case documents.
The detainee was identified as Mohiuddin. He was carrying 224 gold bars. Another 400 bars were recovered from the sacks abandoned by the smugglers as they fled. The total weight of the seized gold was 72.4 kg.
Mukul Hossain, habildar at the Shikarpur BGB camp, filed a case over the incident. First Sharsha police and then CID investigated the case and CID Dhaka Inspector Korban Ali filed the chargesheet in the case.