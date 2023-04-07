    বাংলা

    At least 1 killed as a hill partially collapses in Chattogram

    Locals fear more workers are buried under the hill which collapsed while being cut

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2023, 01:43 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 01:43 PM

    At least one person has died as parts of a hill have collapsed while being cut at Akbar Shah in Chattogram.

    Locals fear more workers were buried under the collapsed hill at Beltali Ghona on Friday.

    Wali Uddin Akbar, chief of Akbar Shah Police Station, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

    Executive Magistrate Plabon Kumar Biswas said four people were recovered from the site and one of them died.

    Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam at Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s police camp said the dead victim was identified with a single name as Khoka, 45.

    Magistrate Plabon said the district administration conducted a drive against illegal hill-cutting in the area on Feb 11. 

    Md Omar Faruque, assistant commissioner of land with magisterial power, sentenced a man to seven days in jail after the authorities detained him with an excavator.

    Nezarat Deputy Collector Towhidul Islam said the district administration formed a seven-member committee, headed by Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hossain, to investigate the incident.

    The members of the committee include representatives of the city corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, police and the fire service.

    RELATED STORIES
    Passenger from Sharjah held with 3 kg gold in waist belt at Chattogram airport
    Passenger from Sharjah held with 3 kg gold
    The gold bars concealed using a special technique in his waist belt have a market value of Tk 20 million
    Pablakhali wildlife sanctuary
    Pablakhali wildlife sanctuary
    Pablakhali Wildlife Sanctuary and Pablakhali Game Sanctuary Range stand as a beacon of hope against deforestation and destruction in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The lush tropical forest is home to num ...
    A view shows the landscape after an ice storm, in Apple Hill, Ontario, Canada, April 6, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    2 dead, over a million without power after ice storm hits Canada
    Montreal is among the worst-hit areas in Quebec, accounting for about half of the total outages in the largely French-speaking province
    Signage is seen outside a William Hill betting shop in Manchester, Britain Mar 28, 2023. REUTERS
    UK's William Hill given record $24m fine for gambling failures
    It is the biggest penalty ever issued by Britain's Gambling Commission after the betting group failed to protect consumers and stop money laundering

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain