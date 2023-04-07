At least 1 killed as a hill partially collapses in Chattogram

At least one person has died as parts of a hill have collapsed while being cut at Akbar Shah in Chattogram.
Locals fear more workers were buried under the collapsed hill at Beltali Ghona on Friday.
Wali Uddin Akbar, chief of Akbar Shah Police Station, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.
Executive Magistrate Plabon Kumar Biswas said four people were recovered from the site and one of them died.
Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam at Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s police camp said the dead victim was identified with a single name as Khoka, 45.
Magistrate Plabon said the district administration conducted a drive against illegal hill-cutting in the area on Feb 11.
Md Omar Faruque, assistant commissioner of land with magisterial power, sentenced a man to seven days in jail after the authorities detained him with an excavator.
Nezarat Deputy Collector Towhidul Islam said the district administration formed a seven-member committee, headed by Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hossain, to investigate the incident.
The members of the committee include representatives of the city corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, police and the fire service.