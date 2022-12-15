BNP, when in power, brought torment and persecution, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League changes the fortune of the people for the better when it is in power, while the BNP subjects people to “torment, persecution and militancy”.

Speaking at Bangladesh Juba Mohila League’s triennial conference 2022 on Thursday, Hasina pointed out that the opposition party had “abandoned” the women's policy and snatched their rights.

Hasina brought up the death of Sabekun Nahar Sony, a student of BUET, during a factional clash by BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal and assaults on the students of Shamsunnahar Hall at Dhaka University during the alliance between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

“They’ve been unable to give anything to the country,” she said, adding that her party, on the other hand, works to “serve the people.”

In response to BNP leaders’ criticism of the election, Hasina said: “No one has been able to question the result of the 2008 election, neither nationally nor internationally. Many people have forgotten the result of that election.”

“The BNP won only 30 seats of the 300, while the Jatiya Party won 27. Khaleda Zia was named leader of the opposition for getting only three seats more than them. That’s the reality.”

Hasina spoke about how the BNP resorted to acts of arson from 2013-2015. “They burnt more than 3,000 people and thousands of cars and launches. Even female university students were burnt.”

Hasina said: “The people shunned the BNP in the election. In 1996, they held an election with a fake list of voters. People did not respond to it, and neither did any other party.”

She said that it’s in BNP’s nature to play with people’s voting rights. “That’s because they’re not the people’s party and don’t care about the public. Power is a thing to enjoy for them, an opportunity to loot.”

“The people of the country know that the Awami League led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated the country. So people’s fortunes change when the Awami League is in power.”