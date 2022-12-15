BNP, when in power, brought torment and persecution, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League changes the fortune of the people for the better when it is in power, while the BNP subjects people to “torment, persecution and militancy”.
Speaking at Bangladesh Juba Mohila League’s triennial conference 2022 on Thursday, Hasina pointed out that the opposition party had “abandoned” the women's policy and snatched their rights.
Hasina brought up the death of Sabekun Nahar Sony, a student of BUET, during a factional clash by BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal and assaults on the students of Shamsunnahar Hall at Dhaka University during the alliance between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
“They’ve been unable to give anything to the country,” she said, adding that her party, on the other hand, works to “serve the people.”
In response to BNP leaders’ criticism of the election, Hasina said: “No one has been able to question the result of the 2008 election, neither nationally nor internationally. Many people have forgotten the result of that election.”
“The BNP won only 30 seats of the 300, while the Jatiya Party won 27. Khaleda Zia was named leader of the opposition for getting only three seats more than them. That’s the reality.”
Hasina spoke about how the BNP resorted to acts of arson from 2013-2015. “They burnt more than 3,000 people and thousands of cars and launches. Even female university students were burnt.”
Hasina said: “The people shunned the BNP in the election. In 1996, they held an election with a fake list of voters. People did not respond to it, and neither did any other party.”
She said that it’s in BNP’s nature to play with people’s voting rights. “That’s because they’re not the people’s party and don’t care about the public. Power is a thing to enjoy for them, an opportunity to loot.”
“The people of the country know that the Awami League led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated the country. So people’s fortunes change when the Awami League is in power.”
‘URDU KHALEDA’S FAVOURITE TOPIC’
Hasina said her party improved the literacy rate after being elected in 1996, which later plunged to 45 percent.
“There is a reason for this. Khaleda Zia sat for a matriculation exam and was able to achieve passing marks in just Urdu and maths and failed in the others. Urdu is her favourite subject as she loves Pakistan. And she loves to count money, so she passed the math test. Ziaur Rahman passed the intermediate exam and no one knows what Tarique Rahman did.”
Hasina pointed out that their lack of interest to improve literacy and education stems from their own education standards.
“Bangladesh received the honour of becoming a developing nation when we celebrated the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation. We have to move forward by holding on to this honour.”
Reflecting on how her government provided electricity to all homes, Hasina vowed not to leave any landless people hungry in Bangladesh.
She also spoke about how commodities and transport costs rose worldwide due to the pandemic followed by the Russia-Ukraine war.
The government was spending on higher import costs to alleviate the suffering of the people, she added.
Hasina then turned her attention to “rumours” that the banks were running dry of money. “I ask you not to pay any heed to these rumours. Rather give us the support we need to work for the country and people.”
She reiterated her instruction about using every inch of land for farming so that the country did not have to suffer due to a lack of food at a time of global crunch. She also asked people to utilise the space on their roofs by gardening.
“Produce whatever you can at your homes and save up. The global economic slump will naturally hit Bangladesh. The spike in global inflation shows that Bangladesh is a global village. It’s not possible to break away from that. We have to make our own arrangements,” Hasina said.
“We could have built a developed and flourishing country without hunger or poverty by 2022 if there was no pandemic or war right now.”