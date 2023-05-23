    বাংলা

    Bangladesh receives 20 train engines as a ‘token of friendship’ from India

    India pledged the train engines as a gift during Sheikh Hasina’s visit to the neighbouring country in September

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 May 2023, 04:59 PM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 04:59 PM

    Bangladesh has received 20 locomotives for broad-gauge rail links from the Indian government as a “token of friendship”.

    The rail engines were handed to Bangladesh at the Darshana-Gede interchange point on Tuesday in a ceremony virtually inaugurated by Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said.

    Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan accepted the locomotives on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.

    India pledged the train engines as a gift during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to the neighbouring country in September 2022.

    “The locomotives were given as a token of friendship from India, hoping that they would add to the ease and comfort of rail travel in Bangladesh,” the Indian railways minister said in the ceremony.

    Vaishnaw said that “enhancing multi-modal connectivity was a priority for both Governments and that railway, in particular, had the potential to transform the economies of both countries as well as the entire sub-region.”

    Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner, with projects worth nearly $10 billion, Vaishnaw said, adding that rail connectivity is one of the key components of the bilateral development partnership of both countries.

    “Railway sector projects of over $300 million under Indian Line of Credit having been completed already, and projects worth over $1.69 billion are at various stages of implementation,” the Indian railways minister said.

    He said that several projects are ongoing in India to enhance cargo handling capacity and efficiency, and Bangladesh can also take such projects for developing the country’s rail service.

    The Indian minister also offered to share the Indian experience with “electrification of the railway network with Bangladesh", calling it a way forward to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh, IFAD sign $16m deal to diversify agriculture
    Govt, IFAD sign contract to diversify agriculture
    The project will focus on 14 districts in coastal and drought-prone regions and wetlands
    An official displays a long-term MRT pass, which can only be bought from the metro rail station counter by depositing a specified amount.
    NBR lifts VAT on metro rail tickets for a year
    The move comes as part of an effort to popularise the mode of transport
    World Bank gives Bangladesh $2.25bn in loans for 5 projects in a year
    WB gives Bangladesh $2.25bn in loans for 5 projects in a year
    The development schemes will cover regional trade and connectivity, disaster preparation, and environmental management
    Sirajganj train derailment snaps Dhaka’s rail links with north and south
    Derailment snaps Dhaka’s rail links with north, south
    Several trains are stranded with hundreds of passengers

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk