Mild cold wave may bring rain to northern Bangladesh, night temperatures likely to rise

Parts of Bangladesh are likely to experience rain in the coming days as a mild cold wave grips the northern region to mark the onset of winter.

A mild cold wave occurs when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia Upazila on Thursday. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours in Teknaf.