Mild cold wave may bring rain to northern Bangladesh, night temperatures likely to rise

Parts of Bangladesh are likely to experience rain in the coming days as a mild cold wave grips the northern region to mark the onset of winter.
A mild cold wave occurs when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia Upazila on Thursday. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours in Teknaf.
However, the Met Office predicted a rise in night temperature across the country.
Light to moderate fog may occur over river basins from late night until morning, according to the Met Office’s 72-hour weather forecast.
The weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country, and day temperature is likely to remain unchanged.
“Night temperature may rise and rainfall is likely over the north-northeastern parts of the country,” meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam said, citing the Met Office's outlook for the next five days.