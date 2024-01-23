Unchecked dredging threatens to wipe out villages along Sunamganj's Jadukata River

Miscreants may have stopped excavating the banks of the Jadukata River for sand in the wake of protests, but dozens of villages in Sunamganj's Tahirpur remain at risk of losing land and homes due to illegal dredging activities.

The government leased out a 500-acre area in the middle of the river to Shohag Enterprise and Araf Trade Corporation Ltd for Tk 686.5 million, specifying the use of traditional methods like manual digging for sand collection. Yet, these firms continue to use dredgers and sand sieves.