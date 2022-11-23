People advised to avoid Dhaka Airport Road for 4 days over BRT work

The Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project on the Gazipur-Airport route issued special traffic instructions on Wednesday.

The development work will continue under special management in the project’s airport station area from 6pm on Nov 24 to 6am on Nov 27, the authorities said in a notice.

“There is a possibility of traffic congestion during the road development work. In this circumstance, all people and transports are requested to use alternative routes avoiding the Airport Road,” reads the notice.

The BRT authorities have apologised for the temporary inconvenience and sought everyone's cooperation.

The government started the project in 2012 in an effort to ease the traffic gridlock on the Dhaka to Tongi and Gazipur routes. It was initially supposed to be completed in 2016. The date was later pushed to December this year.

On Nov 6, an overhead portion of the project from Tongi to Uttara’s Housebuilding was opened.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader recently said the entire BRT project will be completed in the first week of June 2023.