    Building on Mirpur Road partially collapses after explosion

    The building near the Science Lab crossing caught fire immediately after the explosion.

    Published : 5 March 2023, 06:20 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 06:20 AM

    A three-floor building near the Science Lab crossing on Mirpur Road has partially collapsed after an explosion, leaving at least two persons injured.

    Fire service official Jiban Mia said the explosion occurred in the building around 10:52 am on Sunday. The building caught fire immediately after the explosion.

    Four units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence from Palashi, Dhanmondi and Siddiquebazar are working to tame the blaze.

     The wall on one side of the building collapsed in the blast, said fire service official Shahjahan Molla.

