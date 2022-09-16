11 bodies from BM Depot fire still not identified

Meanwhile, the remains of 10 people have been turned over to their loved ones after identification.

The bodies of two victims – Md Mainuddin and Jewel Rana - and the partial remains of another victim named Abul Hashem were identified recently. They were turned over to the families on Thursday. Mainuddin was a truck driver and Jewel Rana was a labourer, according to Inspector Sumon Banik of Sitakunda Police Station.

The eight others previously identified were Akhtar Hossain, Abul Hashem, Abdul Monir, Md Babul Miah, Md Sakib, Md Rasel, Md Shahjahan and Abdus Sobhan.

The CID forensic lab completed the DNA profiles of eight bodies and confirmed their identities on Jul 7. Another three DNA profile reports came in on Wednesday night.

“Of the three DNA profile reports that came in on Thursday, two identified the victims in entirety, while the third identified a leg separated from the body,” said Sumon.