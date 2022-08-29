    বাংলা

    Woman arrested on suspicion of burglary escapes police station through toilet ventilator

    Police arrested her on charges of stealing valuables from her employer

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 August 2022, 08:21 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 08:21 PM

    A young woman has escaped from Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka after her arrest on charges of stealing valuables from her employer.

    She broke out through the ventilator of a toilet on the police station compound in the wee hours of Sunday.

    The woman, Khadiza Akter, 20, was working as a house help in Gulshan. She fled after stealing gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of her employer some days ago, according to charges brought by the employer in a case.

    Police arrested her in Brahmanbaria on Saturday night and brought her to Gulshan Police Station.

    Khadiza was kept out of the lockup as she claimed she was sick. She was also frequenting toilet.

    She was allowed to go to the toilet outside the main building but on the compound as the one inside the building was occupied, said Abul Hossain, chief of the police station.

    The constable guarding her called the others as no one was opening the toilet’s door after a long time.

    After tearing down the door, police found that she had escaped.

    Police later launched a hunt to find and arrest her again.

