Woman arrested on suspicion of burglary escapes police station through toilet ventilator

A young woman has escaped from Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka after her arrest on charges of stealing valuables from her employer.

She broke out through the ventilator of a toilet on the police station compound in the wee hours of Sunday.

The woman, Khadiza Akter, 20, was working as a house help in Gulshan. She fled after stealing gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of her employer some days ago, according to charges brought by the employer in a case.