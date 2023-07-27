Hasina funds free medical equipment for poor patients at national heart institute

The Prime Minister's Office has donated Tk 75 million to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to support the treatment of poor and helpless patients.
The fund will be used to provide treatment and medical equipment to nearly 1,000 heart patients.
A letter from the PMO was sent to the NICVD on Jul 12 regarding the donation.
According to the letter, 150 valves, 200 oxygenators, 300 stents, 30 vascular stents, 120 pacemakers, 30 PDA devices, 30 ASD devices, and 10 VSD devices will be bought for free distribution among financially-stricken heart patients. For this purpose, Hasina approved funding from the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund.
NICVD Director Dr Mir Jamal Uddin said that the distribution of a range of free cardiac medical equipment to poor and helpless heart patients began last year. At that time, a total of Tk 70 million was allocated twice from the PMO's fund. Assistance was provided to 1,000 patients with that fund.
Mir Jamal said that patients seeking assistance will need to undergo a selection procedure.
"The applicants will have to submit an application to us. We have a committee in place. They will verify and select deserving candidates. The assistance seekers will need to bring a certification from local representatives to confirm their status."