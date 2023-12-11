HC dismisses petition seeking to postpone 12th general election

The High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the schedule of the 12th general election.
Mostofa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah scrapped the plea on Monday.
Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, the lawyer representing the Election Commission, told bdnews24.com, "There is no longer any obstacle to holding the election on schedule as the writ seeking postponement of the schedule has been dismissed."
On Nov 29, Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ challenging the validity of an election when a parliament was already in session.
Seven people, including the chief election commissioner, election commission secretary, cabinet secretary, and law secretary, were made respondents in that application.
Earlier on Nov 28, Akond sent a legal notice stating that the ongoing political crisis, hartals and blockades will hinder fair elections in the country.