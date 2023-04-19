Sylhet engineer threatened over power outage, complaint filed with police

The workers were severely burnt and fell off the building after the incident in Sreepur
A Sylhet engineer has filed a general diary with police over a phone call from a customer who threatened him over a power outage.
Shams-e-Arefin, an engineer for the Power Development Board Sylhet (Sales and Distribution Division-2), filed the complaint with metropolitan police at the Kotowali Police Station on Tuesday.
At 5:10 am, Arefin said he received a call on his work phone from an unidentified person who asked him about a power outage. The caller then taunted the prime minister before hurling insults and threatening an attack, Arefin said.
“My coworkers and I are worried about our security since the call,” Arefin said. “It is hampering the work of our agency.”