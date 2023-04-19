    বাংলা

    Sylhet engineer threatened over power outage, complaint filed with police

    The customer swore at the engineer and threatened to beat him during a phone call, the complaint says

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2023, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 10:08 AM

    A Sylhet engineer has filed a general diary with police over a phone call from a customer who threatened him over a power outage.

    Shams-e-Arefin, an engineer for the Power Development Board Sylhet (Sales and Distribution Division-2), filed the complaint with metropolitan police at the Kotowali Police Station on Tuesday.

    At 5:10 am, Arefin said he received a call on his work phone from an unidentified person who asked him about a power outage. The caller then taunted the prime minister before hurling insults and threatening an attack, Arefin said.

    “My coworkers and I are worried about our security since the call,” Arefin said. “It is hampering the work of our agency.”

