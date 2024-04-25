School closure unlikely to be extended despite continuing heatwave, says state minister

The week-long school closure due to the ongoing heatwave across Bangladesh will not be extended further, policymakers have indicated.

There is little possibility of an extension, State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar said on Thursday.

An official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education told bdnews24.com that it has not discussed an extension.

“If the situation worsens, the holidays may be extended,” they said. “If not, classes will continue. If necessary, the morning shift may start earlier. Classes may also be held online.”