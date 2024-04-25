    বাংলা

    School closure unlikely to be extended despite continuing heatwave, says state minister

    Schools and colleges were closed from Apr 21 to Apr 27 due to the scorching heat throughout the country

    Published : 25 April 2024, 09:42 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 09:42 AM

    The week-long school closure due to the ongoing heatwave across Bangladesh will not be extended further, policymakers have indicated.

    There is little possibility of an extension, State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar said on Thursday.

    An official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education told bdnews24.com that it has not discussed an extension.

    “If the situation worsens, the holidays may be extended,” they said. “If not, classes will continue. If necessary, the morning shift may start earlier. Classes may also be held online.”

    The government closed schools and colleges from Apr 21 to Apr 27 amid the sweltering heatwave scorching the country.

    If there is no further extension, students will return to class on Sunday.

    On Wednesday, 52 districts across the country were experiencing the heatwave. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued several three-day warnings amid the baking heat.

    Meteorologists have warned that the ongoing heat wave will continue into the first week of May.

    The UN children’s agency UNICEF has also called for special precautionary measures, issuing a reminder that children are at ‘high risk’ due to the summer heat.

    Asked whether the ongoing school closures would be extended under the circumstances, State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar said, “I don’t think the vacation will be extended.”

    “We are monitoring the situation. We will make a decision soon. It may be made this afternoon. Teachers and students will know by Saturday.”

