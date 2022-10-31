What cabinet secretary says about govt plans to build homes for two top bureaucrats

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has enlarged on the government’s plans to build houses for two top civil servants at Tk 430 million amid criticisms against the backdrop of austerity measures over a global economic crisis.

Facing questions from reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Anwarul said it was not that only the houses of the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister would be built under the plan.

He said the government was thinking about razing down all the decades-old homes on Minto Road and rebuilding them, not just the residences of the two top bureaucrats.