    What cabinet secretary says about govt plans to build homes for two top bureaucrats

    He says the government is thinking about demolishing the decades-old homes on Minto Road

    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 03:54 PM
    Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has enlarged on the government’s plans to build houses for two top civil servants at Tk 430 million amid criticisms against the backdrop of austerity measures over a global economic crisis.

    Facing questions from reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Anwarul said it was not that only the houses of the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister would be built under the plan.

    He said the government was thinking about razing down all the decades-old homes on Minto Road and rebuilding them, not just the residences of the two top bureaucrats.   

    The house of the deputy leader of parliament was already rebuilt after demolition, according to him. “These were built in 1940-45. These houses will be rebuilt one by one.”  

    “It has also been decided to demolish the six big officers’ quarters in Eskaton Garden. They were built in 1950.” 

    He also said the plan was to designate separate houses for the two secretaries because they have offices attached with their homes.

    “But nothing is final.”

    A Bengali-language daily broadsheet reported that the two houses would have two swimming pools apiece.

    Anwarul said the government was not eager to build the swimming pools in the two secretaries’ houses, but a common one for all the officials and their families in the area.

    “And it won’t be done now. It’ll take three to five years. The discussion on the matter started three years ago, not just on any specific officials’ houses.”

