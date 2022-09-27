A migrant worker and his wife died in an apparent murder-suicide. His family didn't know he came back to Bangladesh

The family of Abdullah Al Noman, a Saudi Arabia-based migrant worker who was found dead along with his wife in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, was unaware of the fact that he had come back home. But his in-laws knew he had returned.

After arriving in Dhaka on Sept 9, the 28-year-old rented a flat in Mohammadpur's Babar Road and began living there with his wife, Shamima.

On Sunday, police recovered the bodies of the young couple from the flat in what was suspected to be a case of murder-suicide.

It was only then that Noman's family found out that he had come back from the Gulf kingdom, police learnt after speaking to the families of the couple on Monday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect Noman died by suicide after killing Shamima.