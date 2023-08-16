    বাংলা

    More than 5,000 sued in Dhaka over clashes after Sayedee’s death

    Police started a case in Dhaka and three others in Chattogram over the violent clashes

    Published : 16 August 2023, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 08:58 AM

    Police have launched legal action against more than 5,000 people after supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami leader and war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee engaged in clashes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following his death.

    Four named suspects and around 5,000 unidentified suspects were accused in the case started by police on Wednesday, authorities said.

    They face charges of obstructing public work, assault and carrying out arson attacks on vehicles, according to Shahbagh Police Station chief Nur Mohammad.

    The officer was unable to disclose the names of the four people implicated in the case.

    Three separate cases have also been started in Chattogram after a clash erupted between the police and supporters of Sayedee during a funeral prayer service.

    The law enforcers started two cases at Kotwali Police Station and one at Khulshi Police Station on Wednesday.

    As many as 40 people were arrested at the scene, and 20 unidentified individuals have been named in the cases at Kotwali Police Station, along with up to 250 unidentified suspects.

    Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami chief Md Shahjahan has also been named in one of these cases for obstructing police from discharging their duties during the clash.

    The third case is against up to 150 unidentified suspects, who are accused of attacking law enforcers, said Khulshi Police Station chief Santosh Kumar Chakma.

    Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayedee died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday. His supporters declared they wanted to hold his funeral prayers at the Jamiatul Falah mosque in Chattogram after Asr prayers on Tuesday.

    Police blocked the two main entrances of the mosque to tackle any untoward situation, fearing chaos during the commemoration of National Mourning Day.

    Jamaat activists defied the police deployment and started to gather at the funeral venue. When law enforcers tried to disperse them, a group of Sayedee’s supporters hurled brickbats at them, leaving several officers injured.

    Jamaat activists were later dispersed in several phases from the neighbourhood, and at least 40 people were detained, police said.

