More than 5,000 sued in Dhaka over clashes after Sayedee’s death

Police have launched legal action against more than 5,000 people after supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami leader and war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee engaged in clashes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following his death.

Four named suspects and around 5,000 unidentified suspects were accused in the case started by police on Wednesday, authorities said.

They face charges of obstructing public work, assault and carrying out arson attacks on vehicles, according to Shahbagh Police Station chief Nur Mohammad.