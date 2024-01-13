    বাংলা

    Customs seizes 4.5 kg of gold found in airplane at Chattogram airport

    The jewellery was found underneath a seat on a Biman airplane

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 08:37 AM

    Customs officials at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport have seized 4.5 kg of gold jewellery found on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from UAE’s Sharjah.

    The contraband was recovered from beneath a seat on the airplane around 8:30 am on Saturday, according to Taslim Ahmed, group captain of the airport’s administration.

    “Customs detectives and NSI members recovered the gold jewellery during a search. It was hidden inside one of the life jackets under the seat.”

    The market value of the 4.54 kg of gold found is approximately Tk 38.5 million, he said.

    Authorities have not detained anyone over the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladeshi expatriate woman, teenage daughter killed in crash on way from UAE to Saudi Arabia
    Bangladeshi expat, daughter killed in crash
    They were travelling from the UAE to Saudi Arabia for Umrah
    Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a lead role in ‘Salaar’.
    Actor Prithviraj opens up on Salaar’s clash with Dunki
    The south Indian actor shares insights on what worked for recent Bollywood hits ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Animal’
    ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023.
    OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store to early 2024
    During its first developer conference in November, OpenAI introduced the custom GPTs and store, which were set to be launched later that month
    The Shah Amanat International Airport to Tiger Pass section of the Chattogram Elevated Expressway is set to welcome traffic.
    Expressway set to infuse energy into Chattogram’s connectivity
    The country’s second elevated expressway will entirely change the city’s traffic management system and reduce passengers' hassle, authorities say   

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024