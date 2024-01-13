Customs seizes 4.5 kg of gold found in airplane at Chattogram airport

They were travelling from the UAE to Saudi Arabia for Umrah
Customs officials at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport have seized 4.5 kg of gold jewellery found on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from UAE’s Sharjah.
The contraband was recovered from beneath a seat on the airplane around 8:30 am on Saturday, according to Taslim Ahmed, group captain of the airport’s administration.
“Customs detectives and NSI members recovered the gold jewellery during a search. It was hidden inside one of the life jackets under the seat.”
The market value of the 4.54 kg of gold found is approximately Tk 38.5 million, he said.
Authorities have not detained anyone over the incident.