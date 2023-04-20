Four die as bus collides with truck on Munshiganj road

At least four people have died amid Eid travels as a bus and a truck collided on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of Munshiganj.
As many as ten people were injured in the accident that occurred at Shologhar in Sreenagar at around 8:45 on Thursday, said Molla Zakir Hossain, chief of Hashara Police Station.
A Shariatpur Padma Travels bus headed from Dhaka towards Padma Bridge. The driver tried to speed past a truck, causing the two vehicles to crash. The rear end of the truck rammed the bus and one side of the vehicle was severely damaged and eventually broke off.
At least two people died on the spot, while the doctors declared two others dead after they were taken to the Shologhar Health Complex, said OC Molla Zakir.
The injured were sent to Munshiganj and Dhaka for treatment, he said. Police have yet to identify the victims.