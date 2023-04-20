Four die as bus collides with truck on Munshiganj road

A Shariatpur Padma Travels bus headed from Dhaka towards Padma Bridge. The driver tried to speed past a truck, causing the two vehicles to crash. The rear end of the truck rammed the bus and one side of the vehicle was severely damaged and eventually broke off.

At least two people died on the spot, while the doctors declared two others dead after they were taken to the Shologhar Health Complex, said OC Molla Zakir.

The injured were sent to Munshiganj and Dhaka for treatment, he said. Police have yet to identify the victims.