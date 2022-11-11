Travellers suffer as Madaripur-Faridpur bus services are halted ahead of BNP rally

Travellers in Madaripur are facing an uphill struggle to reach their destinations in and via Faridpur as bus services have been suspended ahead of a rally organised by the BNP.
Bus services will remain halted on Friday and Saturday, Mofizur Rahman Hawlader, general secretary of a Madaripur transport worker’s union said.
Although bus services in other regions remained normal, Faridpur-bound passengers in Madaripur complained of increased travel costs as they were denied access to public transport. Their journeys have often been marked by several intervals as they are forced to change vehicle
Barun Hawlader cut a forlorn figure at the Madaripur bus stand. He said he needed to visit his sick relative in Faridpur, but was facing difficulties due to a lack of buses. “My relative, who is admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital is very unwell,” Barun said, adding that he is planning to keep changing vehicles to reach Faridpur.
Sajib, another passenger looking to travel to Faridpur, said, “My nephew was taken to Faridpur Hospital in critical condition. I couldn’t fit in the ambulance that took him there. I thought of getting there on a bus, but now I've found out that buses are not available.”
“I will have to spend more now to use alternative means,” he added.
Meanwhile, Masud Parvez, the general secretary of Madaripur district unit Swechchha Sebak Dal, a BNP affiliate, said, “Supporters of the ruling party halted the bus services. But no one can stop our supporters from reaching the rally. We will make it successful.”
Madaripur transport workers’ leader Mofizur refuted claims that they halted bus services to disrupt the BNP’s rally. “We didn’t halt bus movement to impede the BNP rally. No bus will leave Madaripur for two days in protest against the operation of illegal vehicles on the highway," said Mofizur.