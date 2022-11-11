Travellers suffer as Madaripur-Faridpur bus services are halted ahead of BNP rally

Travellers in Madaripur are facing an uphill struggle to reach their destinations in and via Faridpur as bus services have been suspended ahead of a rally organised by the BNP.

Bus services will remain halted on Friday and Saturday, Mofizur Rahman Hawlader, general secretary of a Madaripur transport worker’s union said.

Although bus services in other regions remained normal, Faridpur-bound passengers in Madaripur complained of increased travel costs as they were denied access to public transport. Their journeys have often been marked by several intervals as they are forced to change vehicle