    Bangladesh bans movement of trucks, covered vans to ease Eid travel woes

    The move aims to ease the traffic woes of holidaymakers during Eid-ul-Fitr

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 21 March 2024, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 10:52 AM

    The government has restricted the movement of trucks and covered vans for seven days before and after Eid-ul-Fitr to ease the traffic woes of holidaymakers this year.

    Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting at the BRTA Office in the capital’s Banani.

    “Only vehicles carrying essential food items, garments, pharmaceutical products, fuel and chemicals will be exempted from this restriction,” said Quader.

    Although no specific dates were mentioned at the preparatory meeting, an official at the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges told bdnews24.com that the movement of trucks and covered vans would be halted on the day of the Eid as well.

    Rundown buses plying the Dhaka streets

    Quader also expressed his anger over the condition of rundown buses operating in the capital.

    “After being a minister for 12 years, I still have to listen to the taunts of people complaining about the condition of the buses running in the streets. It is shameful. Our country has progressed so much but our vehicles are in such deplorable state.”

    “Instead of putting a fresh coat of paint on the vehicles, please ensure that they are fit to run on these roads,” he added.

    The minister also handed over a cheque of Tk 500,000 to the families of victims who lost their lives in road accidents. As many as 73 people have received the compensation amount so far.

    155 hotspots for traffic congestion

    At least 155 traffic congestion hotspots were also determined at the BRTA offices during the preparatory meeting for Eid-ul-Fitr.

    The list encompasses 48 spots on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway, 52 spots on the Dhaka-North Bengal bound road, 6 on the Dhaka-Mymensingh road, 41 spots on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and 8 on the Dhaka-Paturia-Aricha highway.

    The meeting also decided to complete the highway repair works seven days before Eid.

    According to the general secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, Osman Ali, a hotline number will be made available to the public to prevent extortion on the roads during Eid holidays.

