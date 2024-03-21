Bangladesh bans movement of trucks, covered vans to ease Eid travel woes

The government has restricted the movement of trucks and covered vans for seven days before and after Eid-ul-Fitr to ease the traffic woes of holidaymakers this year.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting at the BRTA Office in the capital’s Banani.

“Only vehicles carrying essential food items, garments, pharmaceutical products, fuel and chemicals will be exempted from this restriction,” said Quader.