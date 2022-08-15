Workers die in their sleep after Chawkbazar building catches fire

The workers of Barishal Restaurant at Debidas Ghat Lane in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar used to sleep on a makeshift shelf that had been made above the restaurant. Eight workers used to sleep on the shelf in the daytime after completing their night shift.
Six of them died on Monday after a deadly fire engulfed the four-storey building that houses a plastic factory and the restaurant.
The narrow alley of Devidas Ghat lane in Chawkbazar’s Kamalbagh is crowded with rows of plastic factories and warehouses of plastic goods. The burnt building had the factory for plastic materials on the ground floor and storage for plastic toys on the upper floor.
The locals said the factories remained open 24/7 and so did the restaurant.
Ten firefighting units rushed to the scene on being informed of the incident at noon. They doused the flames around 2:20pm but the fire was not fully extinguished until 3:30pm.
Fire Service's Deputy Director Bazlur Rashid spoke to the media about the incident around 3:30pm. He said the firefighters were getting sick as the smoke filled up the building. He could not confirm the casualties at that time.
Moments after the Fire Service official spoke to the media, the relatives of the restaurant workers rushed to the scene with the hope of finding their loved ones back. They said they had been finding the workers unreachable on their phones since the fire erupted in the building, pointing to the shelf above the restaurant.
A youth named Md Iqbal broke down in tears after he discovered a person’s burnt hand hanging from the shelf. His brother Osman, whom he identified with a single name, was among the eight-night shift restaurant workers.
The Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies of six people after climbing to the shelf using a ladder.
The authorities later sent the bodies recovered from the shelf to the Mitford Hospital morgue. They have yet to confirm the identities of the victims.
Aiyub Ali, brother of missing restaurant worker Billal, identified with first name, said he had been unable to reach Billal on the phone since the incident. He was hoping to find his brother back when the Fire Service officials announced that there were no casualties reported in the incident.
He asked relatives to join him in the search for Billal, assuming that his phone got damaged by the fire. But his hope was finally snuffed out.
The victims' relatives were not allowed to see the bodies at the scene.