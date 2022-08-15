Workers die in their sleep after Chawkbazar building catches fire

The workers of Barishal Restaurant at Debidas Ghat Lane in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar used to sleep on a makeshift shelf that had been made above the restaurant. Eight workers used to sleep on the shelf in the daytime after completing their night shift.

Six of them died on Monday after a deadly fire engulfed the four-storey building that houses a plastic factory and the restaurant.

The narrow alley of Devidas Ghat lane in Chawkbazar’s Kamalbagh is crowded with rows of plastic factories and warehouses of plastic goods. The burnt building had the factory for plastic materials on the ground floor and storage for plastic toys on the upper floor.

The locals said the factories remained open 24/7 and so did the restaurant.

Ten firefighting units rushed to the scene on being informed of the incident at noon. They doused the flames around 2:20pm but the fire was not fully extinguished until 3:30pm.