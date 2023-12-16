No real value: affidavits of election candidates are a 'mere formality'

Pabna-3 MP Mokbul Hossain has 20 Bighas of land worth Tk 2,000 in total, or Tk 100 per Bigha, according to the affidavit he has submitted to the Election Commission for contesting in the parliamentary polls.

Nowhere in Bangladesh land is available at such a throwaway price. Then how did Mokbul acquire vast land at a low price?

Before independence from Pakistan in 1971, the price of the low-lying land that was mostly under the water of the Chalan Beel was between Tk 40 - Tk 100 per Bigha (20 Bigha=2.7 hectares), said Mokbul.

“I’ve mentioned the price at the time of purchase following the law, just like I had done in the 2008 and other polls,” explained the lawmaker seeking reelection.