    বাংলা

    No real value: affidavits of election candidates are a 'mere formality'

    Besides the rule to mention the buying price of assets, the candidates do not have the obligation to submit accounts of how their income or assets have increased

    Zafar AhmedMoinul Hoque Chowdhurybdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 09:03 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 09:03 PM

    Pabna-3 MP Mokbul Hossain has 20 Bighas of land worth Tk 2,000 in total, or Tk 100 per Bigha, according to the affidavit he has submitted to the Election Commission for contesting in the parliamentary polls.

    Nowhere in Bangladesh land is available at such a throwaway price. Then how did Mokbul acquire vast land at a low price?

    Before independence from Pakistan in 1971, the price of the low-lying land that was mostly under the water of the Chalan Beel was between Tk 40 - Tk 100 per Bigha (20 Bigha=2.7 hectares), said Mokbul.

    “I’ve mentioned the price at the time of purchase following the law, just like I had done in the 2008 and other polls,” explained the lawmaker seeking reelection.

    Such rules have called the entire process of submitting affidavits and the scrutiny by the commission into question.

    Mashrafe Bin Mortaza of Narail-2 mentioned Tk 824,000 as the price of a 5-katha residential plot in Dhaka’s Purbachal, but such a piece of land is difficult to buy at that rate even in the towns outside the capital.

    The former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team explained that the sum mentioned in the affidavit is the registration cost for the land he received as a gift from the government after defeating Australia in 2005. “Everyone in the team got plots.”

    AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-8, said his wife has 25 Bhori of gold (1 Bhori = 11.664 grams) worth Tk 350,000, while the current market price of gold is over Tk 100,000 per Bhori.

    “I’ve mentioned the rate at which the gold was bought,” said Nasim.

    These affidavits, now publicly available on the commission website, have puzzled Zahid Patwary, a resident of Dhaka’s Mirpur.

    “A citizen is obviously fortunate if they get a piece of land through a lottery from the government. But what’s the benefit of mentioning the meagre buying price [of that land] in affidavits?” he wondered.

    “Gold was priced at Tk 6,000 three decades ago, and the price of one Bigha of land might have been Tk 100 sixty years ago. But showing those prices to calculate the current assets does not seem right to me,” he said.

    Besides the rule to mention the buying price of assets, the candidates do not have the obligation to submit accounts of how their earnings or assets have increased.

    And the commission does not have any mechanism to check the information in a short period of time.

    A candidate will lose nomination, and in some cases, face legal action if they provide false information in the affidavits, but there has been no such instance.

    “Not checking these information means only formalities are being done, not to achieve the objective,” said Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of Transparency International, Bangladesh.

    “It is never verified whether the income and assets of a candidate are consistent.”

    The returning officers can check the tax return, loan information and criminal charges in affidavits, but nothing more than that, said former election commissioner Rafiqul Islam.

    “The Election Commission does not check on its own the information given in affidavits.”

    Md Alamgir, an incumbent election commissioner, said the EC checks the information if someone challenges them. “The EC has the powers to cancel nomination if the information is proved to be wrong.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Social welfare minister’s earnings drop but bank deposits double in 5 years
    Social welfare minister’s earnings fall, assets double
    The minister did not mention the assets owned by his son, the organising secretary of AL’s Lalmonirhat district unit, in the affidavit
    Relentless rains spark fear of poor onion harvest in Faridpur
    Rains dampen onion harvest outlook in Faridpur
    Farmers worry 70 percent of the onions submerged in the rainwater could go to waste
    Mashrafe’s income falls by more than 50% in five years
    Mashrafe’s income halves in 5 years
    He had no debt before the last election but now owes a bank nearly Tk 9 million
    Bangladesh resumes Teknaf Land Port operations after 3-week halt over fighting in Myanmar
    Trading resumes at Teknaf Land Port after 3 weeks
    Trading was halted because of clashes between insurgent group the Arakan Army and security forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine State

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury